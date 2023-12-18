A member of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force jumps from a C-130J Super Hercules during a high-altitude, low opening exercise over Tokunoshima Island, Japan, Nov. 15, 2023. Consistent training like this improves interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and JASDF through defense and information exchanges to increase experience between the units, while further cementing the U.S. and Japanese alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Brooklyn Golightly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.31.2023 03:23 Photo ID: 8185708 VIRIN: 231115-F-AE827-1174 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.89 MB Location: TOKUNOSHIMA ISLAND, TOKUSHIMA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota drops HALO jumpers [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.