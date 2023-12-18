Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota drops HALO jumpers [Image 3 of 7]

    Yokota drops HALO jumpers

    TOKUNOSHIMA ISLAND, TOKUSHIMA, JAPAN

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) await instruction preceding high-altitude, low opening jumps at Tokunoshima Island, Japan, Nov. 15, 2023. Consistent training like this improves interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and JASDF through defense and information exchanges to increase experience between the units, while further cementing the U.S. and Japanese alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Brooklyn Golightly)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 03:23
    Photo ID: 8185705
    VIRIN: 231115-F-AE827-1056
    Resolution: 6968x4645
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: TOKUNOSHIMA ISLAND, TOKUSHIMA, JP
    Yokota Air Base
    Partnerships
    JASDF
    HALO
    36th ALS

