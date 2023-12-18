11th CPTS net gain: Category I civilian wins Air Force award

Members of the 11th Wing and 11th Comptroller Squadron join in celebrating Dale Black, center, for winning an Air Force-level award on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Dec. 20, 2023. Black won the Air Force Financial Management and Comptroller Civilian of the Year for Category I civilians.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

