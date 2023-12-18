Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th CPTS net gain: Category I civilian wins Air Force award [Image 10 of 10]

    11th CPTS net gain: Category I civilian wins Air Force award

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Members of the 11th Wing and 11th Comptroller Squadron join in celebrating Dale Black, center, for winning an Air Force-level award on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Dec. 20, 2023. Black won the Air Force Financial Management and Comptroller Civilian of the Year for Category I civilians.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 19:13
    Photo ID: 8183136
    VIRIN: 231220-F-NB608-1028
    Resolution: 4547x3025
    Size: 7.44 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
    Civilian
    Winner
    Air Force
    Award

