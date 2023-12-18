Members of the 11th Wing and 11th Comptroller Squadron join in celebrating Dale Black, center, for winning an Air Force-level award on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Dec. 20, 2023. Black won the Air Force Financial Management and Comptroller Civilian of the Year for Category I civilians.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 19:13
|Photo ID:
|8183136
|VIRIN:
|231220-F-NB608-1028
|Resolution:
|4547x3025
|Size:
|7.44 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th CPTS net gain: Category I civilian wins Air Force award [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Brandon Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
