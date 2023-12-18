Chief master sergeants and chief master sergeant selects pose for a group photo in the Bolling Club on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., Dec. 8, 2023. There were a total of 22 members in the National Capital Region that were selected for promotion to chief master sgt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 19:13 Photo ID: 8183134 VIRIN: 231208-F-NB608-1205 Resolution: 4995x3323 Size: 4.85 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBAB welcomes new chief selects [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Brandon Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.