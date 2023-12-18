Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th CES brightens JBAB’s streets [Image 5 of 10]

    11th CES brightens JBAB’s streets

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Angel Cervantes, 11 th Civil Engineer Squadron electrician, works on the underground electrical system on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 31, 2023. Angel is a member of the Air National Guard and was called in to support power restoration power to all streetlamps on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 19:13
    Photo ID: 8183131
    VIRIN: 231103-F-NB608-1005
    Resolution: 4672x3109
    Size: 6.6 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th CES brightens JBAB’s streets [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Brandon Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Washington Nationals host Air Force Night
    Washington Nationals host Air Force Night
    JBAB hosts Hispanic Heritage Month 5k
    11th CES brightens JBAB’s streets
    11th CES brightens JBAB’s streets
    JBAB welcomes new chief selects
    JBAB welcomes new chief selects
    JBAB welcomes new chief selects
    JBAB leadership promote holiday cheer
    11th CPTS net gain: Category I civilian wins Air Force award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineering
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT