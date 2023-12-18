11th CES brightens JBAB’s streets

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Angel Cervantes, 11 th Civil Engineer Squadron electrician, works on the underground electrical system on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 31, 2023. Angel is a member of the Air National Guard and was called in to support power restoration power to all streetlamps on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US