Chief master sergeant mementos align a table to be handed to chief selects at the Bolling Club on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. Dec. 8, 2023. Eighteen U.S. Air Force and four U.S. Space Force members were selected for promotion to chief master sergeant. in the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air

Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 19:13 Photo ID: 8183132 VIRIN: 231208-F-NB608-1003 Resolution: 5710x3799 Size: 12.89 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBAB welcomes new chief selects [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Brandon Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.