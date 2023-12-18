Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB leadership promote holiday cheer [Image 9 of 10]

    JBAB leadership promote holiday cheer

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Crowley, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Clifford Lawton, JBAB senior enlisted leader and 11th WG command chief , promote holiday spirit in front of the JBAB marquee, Washington, D.C., Dec. 20, 2023. Crowley and Lawton aim to improve JBAB with their updated wing priorities: mission, people, installation and community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

