Washington Nationals host Air Force Night

U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin stands with Jake Irvin, Washington Nationals starting pitcher, and the Nationals mascot, Screech, at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., Sept. 18, 2023. Allvin threw the opening pitch for an Air Force Night at the park that highlighted Air Force capabilities and its

members from the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

Date Taken: 09.18.2023 Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US