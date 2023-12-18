11th CES brightens JBAB’s streets

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Angel Cervantes, 11 th Civil Engineer Squadron electrician, repairs wires for the street electrical system on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 31, 2023. JBAB received new parts to restore streetlight power and ensure safety for base populace. (U.S. Air Force photo by

Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

