JBAB welcomes new chief selects

U.S. Space Force Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Emerson, 660th Network Operations Squadron Operations superintendent, walks a line of chief master sergeants at the Bolling Club on Joint Base Anacostia- Bolling, Washington D.C., Dec. 8, 2023. Emerson was one of 22 members in the National Capital Region the was selected for promotion to chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

