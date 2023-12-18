U.S. Space Force Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Emerson, 660th Network Operations Squadron Operations superintendent, walks a line of chief master sergeants at the Bolling Club on Joint Base Anacostia- Bolling, Washington D.C., Dec. 8, 2023. Emerson was one of 22 members in the National Capital Region the was selected for promotion to chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 19:13
|Photo ID:
|8183133
|VIRIN:
|231208-F-NB608-1161
|Resolution:
|5910x3932
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBAB welcomes new chief selects [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Brandon Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
