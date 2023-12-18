Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Surgeon General visits Team Charleston, gains insight into mission [Image 8 of 10]

    Air Force Surgeon General visits Team Charleston, gains insight into mission

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Halford, 437th Special Operations Squadron aerospace operational physiology journeyman, briefs Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, right, Surgeon General of the Air Force, Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, second from right, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force and Enlisted Corps Chief, Brig. Gen. Leigh Swanson, left, Air Mobility Command command surgeon, and Chief Master Sgt. Daneen Jeziorske, Chief of the AMC Medical Enlisted Force, during a visit to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 15, 2023. Halford briefed the Air Force and AMC medical leaders about the high altitude, low opening mission set, more commonly known as HALO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 16:25
    Photo ID: 8175626
    VIRIN: 231215-F-XY111-1185
    Resolution: 6347x4231
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    This work, Air Force Surgeon General visits Team Charleston, gains insight into mission [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    AFSG
    Surgeon General: 628 MDG

