Air Force Surgeon General visits Team Charleston, gains insight into mission

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Halford, 437th Special Operations Squadron aerospace operational physiology journeyman, briefs Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, right, Surgeon General of the Air Force, Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, second from right, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force and Enlisted Corps Chief, Brig. Gen. Leigh Swanson, left, Air Mobility Command command surgeon, and Chief Master Sgt. Daneen Jeziorske, Chief of the AMC Medical Enlisted Force, during a visit to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 15, 2023. Halford briefed the Air Force and AMC medical leaders about the high altitude, low opening mission set, more commonly known as HALO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

