    Air Force Surgeon General visits Team Charleston, gains insight into mission [Image 7 of 10]

    Air Force Surgeon General visits Team Charleston, gains insight into mission

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jurell Riley, 315th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight doctor, briefs Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Surgeon General of the Air Force, on how to properly care for a patient aboard a C-17 Globemaster III, during a visit to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 15, 2023. Miller and his team visited medical Airmen across the installation, actively engaging with Airmen and mission partners of the 628th Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 16:25
    Photo ID: 8175625
    VIRIN: 231215-F-XY111-1180
    Resolution: 7074x4716
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    This work, Air Force Surgeon General visits Team Charleston, gains insight into mission [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    AFSG
    Surgeon General: 628 MDG

