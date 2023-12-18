Air Force Surgeon General visits Team Charleston, gains insight into mission

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jurell Riley, 315th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight doctor, briefs Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Surgeon General of the Air Force, on how to properly care for a patient aboard a C-17 Globemaster III, during a visit to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 15, 2023. Miller and his team visited medical Airmen across the installation, actively engaging with Airmen and mission partners of the 628th Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

