Air Force Surgeon General visits Team Charleston, gains insight into mission

U.S. Air Force Maj. Allison James, 628th Healthcare Operations Squadron pharmacy flight commander, left, receives a coin from Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Surgeon General of the Air Force, right, during a visit to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 15, 2023. Miller and his team immersed themselves in the diverse mission sets of the 628th Medical Group and briefed Airmen about the current restructure of the Air Force Medical Service, to advance Airmen and Guardian health and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

