Air Force Surgeon General visits Team Charleston, gains insight into mission

U.S. Air Force Maj. Allison James, 628th Healthcare Operations Squadron pharmacy flight commander, gives a mission brief to Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Surgeon General of the Air Force, Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force and Enlisted Corps Chief, Brig. Gen. Leigh Swanson, Air Mobility Command command surgeon, and Chief Master Sgt. Daneen Jeziorske, Chief of the AMC Medical Enlisted Force, during a visit to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 15, 2023. Miller and his team toured the medical center, actively engaging with Airmen and mission partners of the 628th Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

