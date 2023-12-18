U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Surgeon General of the Air Force, left, Staff Sgt. Jordan Happke, 628th Medical Group bioenvironmental engineering flight non-commissioned officer in charge, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force and Enlisted Corps Chief, right, pose for a picture during a visit to Joint Base Charleston, Dec. 15, 2023. Miller and his team immersed themselves in the diverse mission sets of the 628th Medical Group and briefed Airmen about the current restructure of the Air Force Medical Service, to advance Airmen and Guardian health and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 16:25 Photo ID: 8175622 VIRIN: 231215-F-XY111-1025 Resolution: 6398x4265 Size: 2.81 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Surgeon General visits Team Charleston, gains insight into mission [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.