Air Force Surgeon General visits Team Charleston, gains insight into mission

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Freeman, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Snarr, 628th ABW and JB Charleston command chief, greet Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Surgeon General of the Air Force, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force and Enlisted Corps Chief, during a visit to the 628th Medical Group at JB Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 15, 2023. Miller and his team toured the medical center, actively engaging with Airmen and mission partners of the 628th Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

