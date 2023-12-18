Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Surgeon General visits Team Charleston, gains insight into mission [Image 1 of 10]

    Air Force Surgeon General visits Team Charleston, gains insight into mission

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Freeman, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Snarr, 628th ABW and JB Charleston command chief, greet Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Surgeon General of the Air Force, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force and Enlisted Corps Chief, during a visit to the 628th Medical Group at JB Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 15, 2023. Miller and his team toured the medical center, actively engaging with Airmen and mission partners of the 628th Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 16:25
    Photo ID: 8175619
    VIRIN: 231215-F-XY111-1006
    Resolution: 6148x4099
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    This work, Air Force Surgeon General visits Team Charleston, gains insight into mission [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    AFSG
    Surgeon General: 628 MDG

