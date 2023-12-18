Air Force Surgeon General visits Team Charleston, gains insight into mission

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force and Enlisted Corps Chief, left, coins Staff Sgt. Jordan Happke, 628th Medical Group bioenvironmental engineering flight non-commissioned officer in charge, right, during a visit to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 15, 2023. Kolczynski toured the medical clinic, actively engaging with Airmen and mission partners of the 628th MDG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

