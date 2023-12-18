Air Force Surgeon General visits Team Charleston, gains insight into mission

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Surgeon General of the Air Force, addresses Airmen of the 628th Medical Group during an all call at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 15, 2023. Miller and his team immersed themselves in the diverse mission sets of the 628th MDG and briefed Airmen about the current restructure of the Air Force Medical Service, to advance Airmen and Guardian health and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

