An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft flies over the Apple Valley Airport during the Apple Valley Airshow in Apple Valley, Calif., Oct. 7, 2023. During the performance, Capt. Lindsay Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander, showcased different aerial maneuvers, including simulated gun runs, highlighting the capabilities of the A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.17.2023 19:16 Photo ID: 8172521 VIRIN: 231007-F-SW533-1178 Resolution: 2269x4034 Size: 871.46 KB Location: APPLE VALLEY, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.