Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Gonzalez, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team electrical and environmental technician, and SrA Collin McCoy, A-10 Demo Team crew chief, perform pre-flight inspections at the Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show in Apple Valley, Calfi., Oct. 6, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels around the country to different airshows to showcase the abilities of the A-10 and its Airmen, as well as their contributions to the Air Force mission and national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|10.06.2023
|12.17.2023 19:16
|8172510
|231006-F-SW533-1045
|2941x5229
|998.08 KB
|APPLE VALLEY, CA, US
|3
|0
