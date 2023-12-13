Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Gonzalez, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team electrical and environmental technician, and SrA Collin McCoy, A-10 Demo Team crew chief, perform pre-flight inspections at the Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show in Apple Valley, Calfi., Oct. 6, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels around the country to different airshows to showcase the abilities of the A-10 and its Airmen, as well as their contributions to the Air Force mission and national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

Date Taken: 10.06.2023
Location: APPLE VALLEY, CA, US