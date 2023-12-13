Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023 [Image 4 of 13]

    Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023

    APPLE VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Lindsay Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, speaks with media at the Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show in Apple Valley, Calif., Oct. 6, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels to shows around the country, as well as internationally, to highlight the combat capabilities of the A-10. The mission of the team is to recruit, retain and inspire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.17.2023 19:16
    Photo ID: 8172512
    VIRIN: 231006-F-SW533-1071
    Resolution: 2264x4024
    Size: 816.31 KB
    Location: APPLE VALLEY, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023
    Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023
    Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023
    Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023
    Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023
    Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023
    Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023
    Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023
    Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023
    Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023
    Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023
    Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023
    Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pilot
    airshow
    355th Wing
    A-10 Demo Team
    A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team
    Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT