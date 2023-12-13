U.S. Air Force Capt. Lindsay Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, speaks with media at the Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show in Apple Valley, Calif., Oct. 6, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels to shows around the country, as well as internationally, to highlight the combat capabilities of the A-10. The mission of the team is to recruit, retain and inspire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.17.2023 19:16 Photo ID: 8172512 VIRIN: 231006-F-SW533-1071 Resolution: 2264x4024 Size: 816.31 KB Location: APPLE VALLEY, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.