An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft flies in a Heritage Flight formation with a P-51 Mustang aircraft at the Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show in Apple Valley, Calif., Oct. 7, 2023. The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation highlights U.S. Air Force air power history, and serves as a memorial to those who have served by providing about 60 annual events around the world each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.17.2023 19:16 Photo ID: 8172517 VIRIN: 231007-F-SW533-1051 Resolution: 1041x1850 Size: 762.63 KB Location: APPLE VALLEY, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.