    Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023 [Image 9 of 13]

    Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023

    APPLE VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft flies in a Heritage Flight formation with a P-51 Mustang aircraft at the Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show in Apple Valley, Calif., Oct. 7, 2023. The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation highlights U.S. Air Force air power history, and serves as a memorial to those who have served by providing about 60 annual events around the world each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.17.2023 19:16
    Photo ID: 8172517
    VIRIN: 231007-F-SW533-1051
    Resolution: 1041x1850
    Size: 762.63 KB
    Location: APPLE VALLEY, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airshow
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    P-51 Mustang
    A-10 Demo Team
    A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team
    Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023

