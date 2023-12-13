U.S. Air Force Capt. Lindsay Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, prepares to fly at the Apple Valley Airshow and Carshow 2023 in Apple Valley, Calif., Oct. 6, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels around the country to different airshows to showcase the abilities of the A-10 and its Airmen, as well as their contributions to the Air Force mission and national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2023 19:16
|Photo ID:
|8172509
|VIRIN:
|231006-F-SW533-1031
|Resolution:
|2509x4461
|Size:
|808.64 KB
|Location:
|APPLE VALLEY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT