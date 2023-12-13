Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023

An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft flies over the Apple Valley Airport during the Apple Valley Airshow in Apple Valley, Calif., Oct. 7, 2023. During the performance, Capt. Lindsay Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander, showcased different aerial maneuvers, including simulated gun runs, highlighting the capabilities of the A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
