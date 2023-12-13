Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023 [Image 12 of 13]

    Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023

    APPLE VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft flies over the Apple Valley Airport during the Apple Valley Airshow in Apple Valley, Calif., Oct. 7, 2023. During the performance, Capt. Lindsay Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander, showcased different aerial maneuvers, including simulated gun runs, highlighting the capabilities of the A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.17.2023 19:16
    Photo ID: 8172520
    VIRIN: 231007-F-SW533-1197
    Resolution: 2264x4024
    Size: 657.92 KB
    Location: APPLE VALLEY, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airshow
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    355th Wing
    A-10 Demo Team
    A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team
    Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023

