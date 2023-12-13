Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023

U.S. Air Force Maj. Luke Rockwell, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team safety officer, hands a young fan a sticker at the Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show in Apple Valley, Calif., Oct. 7, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team meets with youth across the country in an effort to spark an interest in aviation and a potential career in the United States armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
