Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show 2023

U.S. Air Force Maj. Luke Rockwell, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team safety officer, hands a young fan a sticker at the Apple Valley Airshow and Car Show in Apple Valley, Calif., Oct. 7, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team meets with youth across the country in an effort to spark an interest in aviation and a potential career in the United States armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

Date Taken: 10.07.2023
Location: APPLE VALLEY, CA, US