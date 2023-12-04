CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver toys to local families

Volunteers from Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa speak with local village elders during a community engagement in Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Nov. 30, 2023. Fostering a positive relationship with local communities is important to the stability, security and prosperity of the region, and enables enduring partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

