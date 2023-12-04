Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver toys to local families [Image 3 of 10]

    CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver toys to local families

    CHABELLEY VILLAGE, DJIBOUTI

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. volunteers from Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa carry donated items into Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Nov. 30, 2023. Visits to local villages are a way for U.S. service members to engage with elders and regional officials to build trust and enhance partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 05:22
    Photo ID: 8153661
    VIRIN: 231130-F-OP101-1042
    Resolution: 7960x5307
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: CHABELLEY VILLAGE, DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver toys to local families [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Djibouti

    Civil Affairs

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    USAFRICOM
    Civil Affairs
    Chabelley
    449 AEG
    CADJ

