CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver toys to local families

U.S. volunteers from Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa carry donated items into Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Nov. 30, 2023. Visits to local villages are a way for U.S. service members to engage with elders and regional officials to build trust and enhance partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 05:22
|Location:
|CHABELLEY VILLAGE, DJ
