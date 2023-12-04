Volunteers from Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa talk to Djiboutian villagers while delivering toys to families in Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Nov. 30, 2023. Visits to the local villages are a way for U.S. service members to engage with elders and regional officials to build trust and enhance partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 05:22
|Photo ID:
|8153664
|VIRIN:
|231130-F-OP101-1090
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.76 MB
|Location:
|CHABELLEY VILLAGE, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver toys to local families [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
