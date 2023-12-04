CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver toys to local families

A local villager holds a soccer ball given to villagers during an Army Civil Affairs outreach in Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Nov. 30, 2023. The Alpha Company 489th Civil Affairs Battalion conducts regular visits to the village to continue growing and developing the U.S. and Djiboutian relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
