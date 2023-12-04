U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Roberto Parilla, Alpha Company, 489th Civil Affairs Battalion team sergeant, talks to local children while handing out toys to families in Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Nov. 30, 2023. Fostering a positive relationship with local communities helps the U.S. and Djiboutians build enduring partnerships, which is important to the stability, security and prosperity of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

This work, CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver toys to local families [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Allison Payne