CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver toys to local families

U.S. Alpha Company, 489th Civil Affairs Battalion members talk with village elders after delivering toys to families in Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Nov. 30, 2023. By fostering a positive relationship with local communities, U.S. and Djiboutians are able to continue growing and developing U.S. and Djiboutian relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Location: CHABELLEY VILLAGE, DJ