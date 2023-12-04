CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver toys to local families

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Roberto Parilla, Alpha Company, 489th Civil Affairs Battalion CA team sergeant, briefs volunteers prior to conducting a toy drop at Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Nov. 30, 2023. The CA team conducts regular events with the local communities near Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley Airfield in Djibouti to build trust, enhance partnerships and meet with village elders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 Location: CHABELLEY VILLAGE, DJ