U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Roberto Parilla, Alpha Company, 489th Civil Affairs Battalion CA team sergeant, briefs volunteers prior to conducting a toy drop at Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Nov. 30, 2023. The CA team conducts regular events with the local communities near Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley Airfield in Djibouti to build trust, enhance partnerships and meet with village elders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 05:22
|Photo ID:
|8153659
|VIRIN:
|231130-F-OP101-1001
|Resolution:
|7567x5045
|Size:
|5.27 MB
|Location:
|CHABELLEY VILLAGE, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver toys to local families [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT