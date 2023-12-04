Local village members carry toys and gifts from U.S. service members to their homes in Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Nov. 30, 2023. Members from Alpha Company, 489th Civil Affairs Battalion conduct regular visits to the village to continue growing and developing U.S. and Djiboutian relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 05:22
|Photo ID:
|8153660
|VIRIN:
|231130-F-OP101-1041
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.83 MB
|Location:
|CHABELLEY VILLAGE, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver toys to local families [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
