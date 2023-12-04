CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver toys to local families

Local village members carry toys and gifts from U.S. service members to their homes in Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Nov. 30, 2023. Members from Alpha Company, 489th Civil Affairs Battalion conduct regular visits to the village to continue growing and developing U.S. and Djiboutian relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

