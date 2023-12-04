Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver toys to local families [Image 2 of 10]

    CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver toys to local families

    CHABELLEY VILLAGE, DJIBOUTI

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Local village members carry toys and gifts from U.S. service members to their homes in Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Nov. 30, 2023. Members from Alpha Company, 489th Civil Affairs Battalion conduct regular visits to the village to continue growing and developing U.S. and Djiboutian relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 05:22
