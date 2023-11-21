Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yama Sakura 85 Spotlight: Capt. Cesar Sica [Image 11 of 11]

    Yama Sakura 85 Spotlight: Capt. Cesar Sica

    CAMP HIGASHI-CHITOSE, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    12.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army Capt. Cesar Sica,144th Digital Liaison Detachment, Washington National Guard, participates as a logistic officer in Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan, Dec. 3, 2023. Sica is excited to experience the cultural differences and understand the capabilities of our allied partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle K. Gauntlett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 01:53
    Photo ID: 8149120
    VIRIN: 231202-F-CV974-1002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17.46 MB
    Location: CAMP HIGASHI-CHITOSE, HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yama Sakura 85 Spotlight: Capt. Cesar Sica [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony
    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony
    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony
    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony
    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony
    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony
    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony
    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony
    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony
    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony
    Yama Sakura 85 Spotlight: Capt. Cesar Sica

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    United States
    USARJ
    JSDF
    YamaSakura
    YS83

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT