U.S. Army Capt. Cesar Sica,144th Digital Liaison Detachment, Washington National Guard, participates as a logistic officer in Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan, Dec. 3, 2023. Sica is excited to experience the cultural differences and understand the capabilities of our allied partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle K. Gauntlett)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 01:53
|Photo ID:
|8149120
|VIRIN:
|231202-F-CV974-1002
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.46 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HIGASHI-CHITOSE, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yama Sakura 85 Spotlight: Capt. Cesar Sica [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
