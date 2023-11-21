Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony

Participants pose for a group photo after the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 85 Dec. 4, 2023, at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 85 is the largest and most complex U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral command post exercise to date. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)
