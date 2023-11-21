Participants pose for a group photo after the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 85 Dec. 4, 2023, at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 85 is the largest and most complex U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral command post exercise to date. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 01:53 Photo ID: 8149109 VIRIN: 231204-F-CV974-1294 Resolution: 7939x5018 Size: 35.6 MB Location: CAMP HIGASHI-CHITOSE, HOKKAIDO, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.