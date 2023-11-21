Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 11]

    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony

    CAMP HIGASHI-CHITOSE, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett 

    Media Center - Japan

    Participants pose for a group photo after the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 85 Dec. 4, 2023, at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 85 is the largest and most complex U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral command post exercise to date. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 01:53
    Photo ID: 8149109
    VIRIN: 231204-F-CV974-1294
    Resolution: 7939x5018
    Size: 35.6 MB
    Location: CAMP HIGASHI-CHITOSE, HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony
    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony
    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony
    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony
    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony
    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony
    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony
    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony
    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony
    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony
    Yama Sakura 85 Spotlight: Capt. Cesar Sica

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    United States
    USARJ
    JSDF
    YamaSakura
    YS83

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT