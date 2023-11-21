Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony

Maj. General Scott Winter, left, Commanding General of the 1st Division/Deployable Joint Force of the Australian Army, Lt. General Hiroaki Sueyoshi, middle, the Commanding General of Northern Army Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), and Maj. Gen. David Womack, Commanding General of United States Army, shake hands to conclude the press conference following the opening ceremony for Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Dec.4, 2023. YS-85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)

