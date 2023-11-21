Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony [Image 10 of 11]

    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony

    CAMP HIGASHI-CHITOSE, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett 

    Maj. General Scott Winter, left, Commanding General of the 1st Division/Deployable Joint Force of the Australian Army, Lt. General Hiroaki Sueyoshi, middle, the Commanding General of Northern Army Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), and Maj. Gen. David Womack, Commanding General of United States Army, shake hands to conclude the press conference following the opening ceremony for Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Dec.4, 2023. YS-85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)

