Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony

A U.S. Army Soldier wears a Yama Sakura 85 patch during the opening ceremony YS-85 Dec. 4, 2023, at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific’s Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS 85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)

