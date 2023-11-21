Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony [Image 9 of 11]

    Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony

    CAMP HIGASHI-CHITOSE, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett 

    Maj. General Scott Winter, left, Commanding General of the 1st Division/Deployable Joint Force of the Australian Army, Lt. General Hiroaki Sueyoshi, middle, with the Northern Army Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), and Maj. General David Womack, Commanding General of United States Army Japan, give their remarks during a press conference for Yama Sakura 85 Dec.4, 2023, at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)

    This work, Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    United States
    USARJ
    JSDF
    YamaSakura
    YS83

