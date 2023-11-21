Participants from the Australian Army gather for the opening ceremony of Exercise Yama Sakura 85 Dec. 4, 2023, at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan. YS-85 is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 01:53
|Photo ID:
|8149103
|VIRIN:
|231204-F-CV974-1240
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|46.13 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HIGASHI-CHITOSE, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT