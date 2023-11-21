Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony

Participants from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force salute the national flags during the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan. YS-85 increases the interoperability between members from the U.S. Department of Defense, Australian Army, and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 01:53
|Photo ID:
|8149098
|VIRIN:
|231204-F-CV974-1252
|Resolution:
|7407x4679
|Size:
|33.51 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HIGASHI-CHITOSE, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
