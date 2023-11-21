Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony

Participants from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force salute the national flags during the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan. YS-85 increases the interoperability between members from the U.S. Department of Defense, Australian Army, and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)

