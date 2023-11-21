Yama Sakura 85 Kicks Off with an Opening Ceremony

Maj. Gen. David Womack, Commanding General of United States Army Japan, takes part in a press conference following Yama Sakura 85 opening ceremony at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Dec. 4, 2023. Yama Sakura is a complex exercise that has been ongoing for over 40 years and builds the bilateral partnership of the US-JGSDF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)

