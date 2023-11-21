New recruits to the Arizona National Guard are given the Oath of Enlistment by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, commander-in-chief of the Arizona National Guard, during the Arizona Muster 2023 at Sloan Park, Dec. 3, 2023, in Mesa, Arizona. More than 3,200 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen stood together in a patriotic muster to provide accountability to their commander-in-chief. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

