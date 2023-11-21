Deployed Arizona National Guardsmen are represented by 838 yellow flags during the Arizona Muster 2023 at Sloan Park, Dec. 3, 2023, in Tempe, Arizona. More than 3,800 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen were present at the patriotic muster to provide accountability to Gov. Katie Hobbs, commander-in-chief of the Arizona National Guard. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 18:31 Photo ID: 8148680 VIRIN: 231203-Z-LW032-1003 Resolution: 3470x2313 Size: 1.65 MB Location: TEMPE, AZ, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona Muster 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.