Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arizona Muster 2023 [Image 2 of 10]

    Arizona Muster 2023

    TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2023

    Photo by Brian Barbour 

    198th Regional Support Group

    Arizona National Guardsmen march onto the field of Sloan Park where they will stand in formation for the Arizona Muster 2023, Dec. 3, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. More than 3,800 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen stood together in a patriotic muster to provide accountability to Gov. Katie Hobbs, commander-in-chief of the Arizona National Guard. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 18:31
    Photo ID: 8148681
    VIRIN: 231203-Z-LW032-1011
    Resolution: 3789x2526
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: TEMPE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Muster 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arizona Muster 2023
    Arizona Muster 2023
    Arizona Muster 2023
    Arizona Muster 2023
    Arizona Muster 2023
    Arizona Muster 2023
    Arizona Muster 2023
    Arizona Muster 2023
    Arizona Muster 2023
    Arizona Muster 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    AZNG
    AZMuster23
    Muster23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT