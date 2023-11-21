Arizona National Guardsmen march onto the field of Sloan Park where they will stand in formation for the Arizona Muster 2023, Dec. 3, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. More than 3,800 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen stood together in a patriotic muster to provide accountability to Gov. Katie Hobbs, commander-in-chief of the Arizona National Guard. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 18:31 Photo ID: 8148681 VIRIN: 231203-Z-LW032-1011 Resolution: 3789x2526 Size: 2.37 MB Location: TEMPE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona Muster 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.