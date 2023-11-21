Arizona Army National Soldiers march into formation during the Arizona Muster 2023, at Sloan Park, Dec. 3, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. More than 3,800 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen stood together in a patriotic muster to provide accountability to Gov. Katie Hobbs, commander-in-chief, of the Arizona National Guard. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)
|12.03.2023
|12.03.2023 18:31
|8148682
|231203-Z-LW032-1013
|3798x2532
|2.09 MB
|TEMPE, AZ, US
|4
|0
