Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers from the 98th Troop Command stand in formation at Sloan Park during Arizona Muster 2023, Dec. 3, 2023. More than 3,800 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen stood together in a patriotic muster to provide accountability to Gov. Katie Hobbs, commander-in-chief, of the Arizona National Guard. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

