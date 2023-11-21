New recruits to the Arizona National Guard are given the Oath of Enlistment by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, commander-in-chief of the Arizona National Guard, during the Arizona Muster 2023 at Sloan Park, Dec. 3, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. More than 3,800 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen stood together in a patriotic muster to provide accountability to their commander-in-chief. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2023 18:31
|Photo ID:
|8148687
|VIRIN:
|231203-Z-LW032-1042
|Resolution:
|3709x2086
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|TEMPE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arizona Muster 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT