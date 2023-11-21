Aircraft belonging to the Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Wing and 162nd Air Refueling Wing fly over a formation of more than 3,200 Arizona National Guardsmen during the Arizona Muster 2023, Dec. 3, 2023, in Mesa, Arizona Citizen Soldiers and Airmen of the Grand Canyon State stood together in a patriotic muster to provide accountability to Gov. Katie Hobbs, commander-in-chief, of the Arizona National Guard. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2023 18:31
|Photo ID:
|8148685
|VIRIN:
|231203-Z-LW032-1038
|Resolution:
|6130x4087
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|MESA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
