Airmen from the Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Air Refueling Wing salute the U.S. flag for the playing of the National Anthem during the Arizona Muster 2023 held at Sloan Park, Dec. 3, 2023, in Mesa, Arizona. More than 3,200 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen stood together in a patriotic muster to provide accountability to Gov. Katie Hobbs, commander-in-chief, of the Arizona National Guard. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

