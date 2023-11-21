Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jason Davis, an aircraft power train repair air instructor, 128th Aviation Brigade aircraft power train repair air instructor loads a frozen turkey into a trunk during the Thanksgiving turkey give-away at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 16, 2023. Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November, tracing its roots back to the 1621 harvest feast amongst the Plymouth Pilgrims and the Wampanoag people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US