Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army [Image 7 of 7]

    Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jason Davis, an aircraft power train repair air instructor, 128th Aviation Brigade aircraft power train repair air instructor loads a frozen turkey into a trunk during the Thanksgiving turkey give-away at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 16, 2023. Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November, tracing its roots back to the 1621 harvest feast amongst the Plymouth Pilgrims and the Wampanoag people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 10:52
    Photo ID: 8145556
    VIRIN: 231116-F-QI804-1061
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.93 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army
    Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army
    Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army
    Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army
    Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army
    Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army
    Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Service
    Thanksgiving
    Ft. Eustis
    Turkeys
    JBLE
    Pass-out

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT